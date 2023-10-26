Warrnambool woman arrested as part of police investigation into alleged drug kingpin

A Warrnambool woman has been arrested as part of a police investigation into an alleged major player in the state's methamphetamine trade.
Sharon Maresch, 58, was arrested at a property in Warrnambool's Sheville Grove on Wednesday, October 26, 2023, and subsequently charged with trafficking the drug ice and other associated charges.
She faced the city's magistrates court the next day where she made a failed bid at bail.
Ms Maresch was arrested as part of a Victoria Police investigation into the alleged trafficking of methamphetamine in commercial quantities from the state's south-east.
It is alleged a major player in the ice trade was supplying Ms Maresch with the drug which she then sold in the Warrnambool area.
Investigators intercepted phone calls and texts between the pair.
On August 30 Ms Maresch was allegedly heard talking to the accused drug kingpin on the phone, asking to obtain drugs "on tick" and claiming she had made $10 a point (0.1g).
Then on October 5 the man allegedly sent seven grams of ice in a parcel to Ms Maresch via Australia Post.
Attempts were made to intercept the parcel.
A second parcel containing the same quantity of the drug was sent on October 16, intercepted but not opened.
The court heard a further parcel sent on October 23 was intercepted and seized under a warrant.
It was found to contain nine grams of meth.
That led to the raid at the Sheville Grove house where Ms Maresch allegedly opened the door and told police she had two points of ice in her bedroom.
She admitted having a two-point-a-day habit.
Ms Maresch was arrested and later interviewed at Warrnambool police station.
She allegedly admitted buying drugs, usually seven grams, for $1500 which she then sold to the community.
The court heard the woman was bailed from the same court on September 25 on charges of trafficking methamphetamine, possessing cannabis, and dealing with property believed to be the proceeds of crime.
Those charges relate to a police raid at her home on July 27 which allegedly netted 18 grams of the drug ice, a small amount of cannabis and close to $2000 cash.
On Thursday, during a self-represented bail application, Ms Maresch said that during her police interview she thought investigators were talking about the previous charges of trafficking and not the new ones.
"I haven't done any more since being charged," she claimed.
"There's been no trafficking whatsoever."
Ms Maresch urged the court to grant her bail, stating she was 58 and had "heaps" of health issues, including a brain injury causing memory loss.
She said she suffered severe back pain, had one side of her stomach lining removed as well as 80 per cent of her bowel, and that prison would have "really serious effects" on her health.
But magistrate Gerard Lethbridge said her application had "some difficulties".
"You've been picked up on intercepts with (the accused man) who is dealing on the other side of the state," he said.
"Nearly an ounce of methamphetamine was posted to you over that period of time."
The magistrate said Ms Maresch had previously been jailed for four months for trafficking methamphetamine but that sentence was successfully appealed in the county court.
She was instead sentenced to a community correction order, which she had breached, he said.
The magistrate ordered more information to be presented to the court before he would consider bail.
The application was adjourned until November 2.
Ms Maresch was remanded in custody and will face court again on that day.
