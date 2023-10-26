Warrnambool woman arrested as part of police investigation into alleged drug kingpin

The Standard
Warrnambool woman arrested in major drug investigation

Updated October 26 2023 - 2:23pm, first published 1:43pm
A Warrnambool woman has been arrested as part of a police investigation into an alleged major player in the state's methamphetamine trade.

