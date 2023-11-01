Woman lucky to survive head-on with truck in poor road reduced speed zone

A woman in her 20s driving to Terang has been extremely lucky to survive a head-on collision with a truck near Pirron Yallock.
An experienced police officer, who attended the collision scene, said there was an accident on the Princes Highway just before 7pm on Tuesday night, October 31.
She said a 16 tonne truck head east, driven by a Melbourne man in his 30s, was involved in a head-on collision with a Geelong woman in her 20s heading towards Terang.
The collision happened in the west-bound lane about 800 metres east of the Pirron Yallock quarry.
It was initially reported as a collision involving a fire with a person trapped.
"There was a head-on collision and the Ford Escape the woman was driving was pinned under the front of the truck," the police officer said.
"The driver was initially trapped and had to be cut free by State Emergency Service volunteers using the jaws of life.
"The driver was assessed and then it was decided to fly her on HEMS4 (rescue helicopter) to a Melbourne hospital.
"She had serious internal injuries and several broken bones, around her pelvic area and a broken arm."
The officer said the collision happened in an 80kmh speed reduced zone because of the state of the Princes Highway in that location.
"She was lucky, just so lucky to survive the initial impact," the police officer said.
"It was an 80kmh zone because of the condition of the road. At that location the condition of the road is far lower than what's acceptable in a 100kmh zone."
An Ambulance Victoria spokeswoman confirmed paramedics were called to a report of a truck versus car collision about 6.45pm Tuesday.
"A woman believed to be in her 20s was treated for a chest injury and flown by air ambulance to the Royal Melbourne Hospital in a stable condition," she said.
