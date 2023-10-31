The Standard
Home/News/Latest News
Updated

Warrnambool Base Hospital's $3.7m emergency department works

Ben Silvester
By Ben Silvester
Updated November 1 2023 - 12:50pm, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Warrnambool Hospital will have a refurbished emergency department by late 2024, which will then be demolished prior to a total rebuild in 2026.
Warrnambool Hospital will have a refurbished emergency department by late 2024, which will then be demolished prior to a total rebuild in 2026.

South West Healthcare has announced an urgent $3.7 million expansion of its cramped Warrnambool Base Hospital emergency department.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Silvester

Ben Silvester

Journalist

Reporter covering politics, environment and health

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.