New Warrnambool Priority Primary Care Centre eases ED strain

By Ben Silvester
Updated June 13 2023 - 5:41pm, first published 4:30pm
Warrnambool's GP Respiratory Clinic has turned into a Priority Primary Care Centre thanks to funding in the state budget in an attempt to take pressure off the understaffed hospital emergency department.
Warrnambool is one of two locations across the state to get a new Priority Primary Care Centre after recommissioning its GP Respiratory Clinic, easing pressure on the local emergency department.

