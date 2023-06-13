Warrnambool is one of two locations across the state to get a new Priority Primary Care Centre after recommissioning its GP Respiratory Clinic, easing pressure on the local emergency department.
It is the only regional location to get the upgrade, thanks to a share in $20 million from the recent Victorian budget.
A Health Department spokesperson said the centre, which opened on June 7, was free and open to everyone with or without a Medicare card.
"The PPCC will continue to provide care for people with respiratory conditions, while also being able to treat other conditions such as minor infections, cuts and burns, in addition to facilitating pathology and imaging services," the spokesperson said.
They said the move to recommission the respiratory clinic was an attempt to take pressure off the Warrnambool Base Hospital emergency department, saving hospital resources for the sickest patients.
"Utilising existing staff and drawing on the (respiratory) clinic's pre-existing links with the local hospital, the clinic can now provide a larger range of treatments for common ailments that require urgent attention but not a hospital-led response," the spokesperson said.
Warrnambool was overlooked in January when the government announced 25 new primary care centres around the state, including nine in regional areas.
The Standard asked the Health Department about the omission at the time - when Warrnambool's ED had just recorded the second-worst wait times in regional Victoria - but was told the city didn't meet the criteria for a new centre.
The spokesperson said since January the department had identified Warrnambool as having both the need and capacity to warrant an upgrade.
They said the government had collaborated with the Western Victoria Primary Healthcare Network to single-out Warrnambool as a possible site in March, however it appears the decision was made as late as June with little advance warning to the hospital or primary healthcare network.
The centre is the second resource to take pressure off Warrnambool's understaffed, undersized ED, after the Victorian Virtual ED launched in late 2022.
The spokesperson said the centre was funded to operate until the end of 2023 using existing staff and recruiting more as needed.
