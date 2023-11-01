The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Community celebrate new supervised school crossing on Warrnambool highway

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated November 1 2023 - 5:30pm, first published 5:03pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The community gives the new supervised school crossing on Raglan Parade a test run. Picture by Eddie Guerrero
The community gives the new supervised school crossing on Raglan Parade a test run. Picture by Eddie Guerrero

After years of community campaigning for a safer way to get to school, Warrnambool finally has a new supervised crossing on Raglan Parade.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Katrina Lovell

Katrina Lovell

Journalist

Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.