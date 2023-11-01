Warrnambool West leader Clare Monk says being named outstanding primary principal is a career highlight and one she couldn't have achieved without the support of her staff and the school community.
Ms Monk received the honour on Friday, October 28, 2023 at the Victorian Education Excellence Awards, recognised for transforming Warrnambool West Primary School into a vibrant and successful learning environment.
During her short time at the school, Ms Monk has made a significant contribution to improving staff and student learning and wellbeing, raising the quality of teaching and improving the school's overall performance.
Ms Monk said she was shocked to hear her name read out on the night and there was a sense of pride in her own leadership work and how far the team had come in its improvement journey since she became principal in 2019.
Ms Monk said a shared vision of balancing students' wellbeing and learning needs helped to ensure the best school environment to see children thrive.
Ms Monk said her vision and leadership together with its committed and supportive staff had "transformed Warrnambool West into a school of choice and a vibrant and successful learning environment where learning and wellbeing are so interrelated in all that we do".
"By working together we are stronger and we can provide a much stronger education, it's just having that vision," Ms Monk said.
"It's transformed our school into a school the community is proud of and that the students and their families deserve," she said.
Ms Monk said she was overwhelmed, proud and humbled by the award and outpouring of support and congratulations she'd received since receiving the honour.
"I'm very proud to lead this school," she said. "It is a privilege to lead this school community.
"At the end of the day, it's the kids. You do it for the kids.
"As much as it can be a challenging but rewarding job, every decision we make is for the joy we bring the kids and that's what keeps you rolling through the door."
