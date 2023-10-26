The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Warrnambool's Callaghan Motors celebrates 90 years in business

MM
By Madeleine McNeil
Updated October 26 2023 - 5:19pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Warrnambool's Callaghan Motors has stood the test of time, trading through war, a pandemic and decades in between.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Madeleine McNeil

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.