The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

EVs hit record-low prices as south-west records 'solid' uptake

MM
By Madeleine McNeil
Updated August 15 2023 - 1:09pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Callaghan Motors dealer principal Steve Callaghan with Shane Hicks at the dealership's electric car charging points. Electric vehicles are coming down in price as more manufacturers release them. Picture: Anthony Brady
Callaghan Motors dealer principal Steve Callaghan with Shane Hicks at the dealership's electric car charging points. Electric vehicles are coming down in price as more manufacturers release them. Picture: Anthony Brady

More south-west motorists are looking at buying electric vehicles as the price of some cars hit record-lows of less than $40,000.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Madeleine McNeil

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.