A Warrnambool car dealership is making it easier for buyers to make the switch to electric vehicles by installing two charging stations for public use.
And in the first month they have been amazed at just how much use they have got.
Callaghan Motors' Steve Callaghan said the sale of electric vehicles was starting to take off with 33,000 sold in Australia last year.
Mr Callaghan said electric vehicle sales had made up three to five per cent of all new car sales, but it was on the increase.
"The thing that's holding things back is probably supply of the vehicles more than anything else," he said.
The car dealership installed two chargers about a month ago which can be accessed by the public off Rooney's Road.
"It's coordinated through Chargefox. We've been blown away by the amount of people that have been using them," Mr Callaghan said.
He said 37 people in 28 days had used the chargers, with people coming from postcodes as far away as New South Wales.
Some charging stations are just for specific car models but "these are open to all makes and models," Mr Callaghan said.
He said the 22 kilowatt charge stations, which were located undercover, were available 24/7 for public use.
"They've just got to be a member of Chargefox and they just use their app on their phone and they get charged for it," he said.
Fleet manager Shane Hicks said inquiries for electric vehicles were on the rise in Warrnambool.
"As far as people travelling with their electric vehicles, I guess the preparation required for some owners is to be aware of where the infrastructure is or isn't," Mr Hicks said.
"The fact that we've now come up with our own infrastructure has made it a little bit easier." Meanwhile, Warrnambool City Council has plans to install a 50kW charging station in the Flagstaff Hill car park.
A spokesman said the on-ground work was expected to start in about six months.
"The on-ground work on this will start in about six months," he said.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.