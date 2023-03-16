The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Warrnambool car dealership helps to power the switch to electric cars

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated March 17 2023 - 9:42am, first published 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Callaghan and Shane Hicks with the new public electric car charging points at the Warrnambool dealership. Picture: Anthony Brady

A Warrnambool car dealership is making it easier for buyers to make the switch to electric vehicles by installing two charging stations for public use.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Katrina Lovell

Katrina Lovell

Journalist

Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.