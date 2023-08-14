Teen rapist sexually assaulted four girls in as many years

The Standard
Warrnambool district teenager sentenced over sexual assaults

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
August 14 2023
A child rapist ordered to spend 15 months in a youth detention centre after he sexually assaulted four girls in as many years has been released on appeal bail.

