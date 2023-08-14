The Standard
Home/News/Court and Crime

Cobden man allegedly caught drug driving in Bungaree

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
Updated August 14 2023 - 4:26pm, first published 4:25pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Man spared jail over road death now charged with driving prime mover on meth
Man spared jail over road death now charged with driving prime mover on meth

A Cobden driver spared jail over the death of another motorist a decade ago has allegedly been caught driving high on ice.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessica Howard

Jessica Howard

Journalist

Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.