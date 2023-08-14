Man spared jail over road death now charged with driving prime mover on meth

A Cobden driver spared jail over the death of another motorist a decade ago has allegedly been caught driving high on ice.
Brayden Bausch, also known as Braydan, killed a 73-year-old Woorndoo man in 2012 after taking his eyes off the road to pick up the second half of a sandwich, veering onto the wrong side of the road and causing a head-on collision which trapped both drivers.
He pleaded guilty to dangerous driving causing death in Warrnambool Magistrates Court in November 2012 and was handed a 12-month jail sentence, which was suspended for two years.
He was 20 at the time of the sentencing hearing, where magistrate Ian von Einem said the young man had made a "momentary mistake which led to catastrophic consequences".
Mr Bausch appeared in the same court on Friday, August 11, charged with drug driving and possessing methamphetamine.
The court heard he was intercepted by police driving a white 2009 Kenworth prime mover at Bungaree, east of Ballarat, on September 7 last year about 11am.
He tested positive to methamphetamine.
A subsequent search allegedly located zip lock bags containing methamphetamine in his sleeping quarters.
It comes seven years after the man was caught drug driving.
Lawyer Ian Pugh, representing Mr Bausch, said while the 2012 crash was "relevant" it did not involve drugs.
He said some elements of the charges were contested and made an application for an adjournment.
Magistrate Gerard Lethbridge questioned if the man was a danger to the safety and welfare of the public.
Bausch will face a contest mention hearing in Ballarat on August 16.
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.