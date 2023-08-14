Warrnambool's Mia Cook is already preparing for another summer season after taking out Life Saving Victoria's Open athlete of the year award.
The 17-year-old capped off a brilliant 2022-23 season with the reward for the first time at Saturday night's excellence awards.
"I'm pretty honoured, and happy with all my efforts this season, that it got recognised and to win that award," Cook told The Standard.
The year 11 Emmanuel College student highlighted her bronze medal in the under 17 women's board race at the Australian championships in March, along with winning the prestigious Jim Wall Iron in January, as the two results she was most proud of last season.
She also won five medals at the Victorian championships, including gold in the open ironwoman while medalling at various other competitions across the summer.
Cook is already looking ahead, she is in off-season training for a jammed-packed state and national schedule this summer.
"We don't really get much time off, mainly just a month after nationals in April," she said. "Now back into it... a bit challenging in Warrnambool's wintry conditions but it's not too bad."
Cook is hoping to improve in her various craft events, as well as the iron events, with a laser focus on improving her swimming skills.
"One of my biggest weaknesses in comparison to other girls down the coast and up north is my swimming abilities," she said. "So lots of swimming.
"A lot of technique-based (training), on the river, kayaking to improve my ski paddling. (And) just overall try and increase my fitness and hopefully get stronger for the next season."
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
