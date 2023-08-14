The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

NAPLAN data shows Warrnambool East Primary School students 'exceeding'

MM
By Madeleine McNeil
Updated August 14 2023 - 6:12pm, first published 6:10pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Warrnambool East Primary School has recorded a higher percentage of students who are either strong or exceeding in reading, writing, spelling and numeracy in years three and five, compared to similar schools. Pictured is WEPS principal Marina Milich. Picture by Anthony Brady
Warrnambool East Primary School has recorded a higher percentage of students who are either strong or exceeding in reading, writing, spelling and numeracy in years three and five, compared to similar schools. Pictured is WEPS principal Marina Milich. Picture by Anthony Brady

Warrnambool East Primary School has bucked a five-year trend, lifting reading, writing and arithmetic levels to new highs.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Madeleine McNeil

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.