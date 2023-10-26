The Standard
Glenelg Shire, Warrnambool City make aged care service decisions

Lillian Altman
Katrina Lovell
By Lillian Altman, and Katrina Lovell
October 26 2023 - 3:43pm
Aged-care and disability services are under review in Warrnambool. Picture file
A south-west council will cough up almost $1m in redundancy payments after stepping away from its aged care and disability services but Warrnambool is still grappling with what to do with its programs.

