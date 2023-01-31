The Standard
Corangamite Shire Council announces it will no longer provide in-home aged care service

By Jessica Greenan
Updated January 31 2023 - 6:32pm, first published 4:15pm
Corangamite Shire Council has announced the organisation will no longer provide its in-home aged care services from July. Mayor Ruth Gstrein said it wasn't an "easy" decision.

About 500 clients across Corangamite Shire will need a new provider when the council pulls its in-home aged care services in July this year.

