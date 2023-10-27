A SERIOUS injury has end Josh Corbett's 2024 AFL season before it started.
The Fremantle forward, who hails from Hampden league club North Warrnambool Eagles, will undergo surgery on a hip complaint in late November.
The rehabilitation period is expected to be 12 months.
The Dockers will move Corbett onto their long-term injury list, paving the way for them to select a top-up player via the Supplementary Selection Period (SPP).
Corbett, who is entering the second of a two-year deal with the Western Australian-based club, played five matches for Fremantle in 2023 with a two-goal performance in the Dockers' plucky win against reigning premier Geelong at GMHBA Stadium in round 20 a highlight.
The-27-year-old also featured in WAFL grand final for the Dockers' affiliate Peel Thunder.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.