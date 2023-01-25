The region's housing and development boom has seen a Warrnambool consultancy company expand four-fold.
Myers Planning Group has this week moved into a bigger space to accommodate exponential growth experienced over a 12-month period and create a collaborative space for the community.
Practice manager Emma Leach said it had been a "massive" couple of years in the planning and design space.
"We're really lucky that business has been so steady and there's no signs of it slowing down," she said.
"When we initially started planning (the new building) we were a team of five. Steve Myers (the group's director) envisioned a bit of growth and he was right. We now have 22 staff.
"We thought we'd have some desks to potentiality rent out but we filled them really quickly."
Mrs Leach said the new building at the rear of 190 Timor Street was a collaborative space with town planning, building design, development coordination services, and a cafe.
She said the 22 employees included staff from Myers Planning Group, Assemble Design Collective and four cafe staff.
Mrs Leach said the company enjoyed doing business over coffee so much they decided to include a new cafe downstairs.
Allee Espresso opened on Tuesday and is co-managed by Mrs Leach's husband Tom and Warrnambool's Jesse Arms.
"We do a lot of business over coffee so thought 'why not have it all included?'," she said.
While catering to all cafe lovers, Allee Espresso will primarily target the city's corporate crowd.
It is open 6.30am to 4pm Monday to Friday and closed weekends and public holidays.
Mr Leach said the initial plan was to have a coffee shop just for Myers' staff.
"Then it was decided to open a full-blown cafe," he said. "It's been a bit of a journey as it took way longer than expected with materials and trades post-COVID, so there was a bit of a delay but we're open now and super pumped."
The new building is also home to CoLab space, a new community meeting area that will seat more than 20 people and offer auto-visual facilities.
Mrs Leach said CoLab was expected to be fully operational by March.
She said Myers' new premises was created by Warrnambool builder Leigh Monaghan with design by Form and Function Building Design's Donna Monaghan, and interiors by Megan Myers.
"Steve's vision was to create somewhere that looks like it has been here forever but is re-purposed with a modern, industrial touch that is also soft and inviting," Mrs Leach said.
The Standard last year reported Mr Myers had pitched the idea to rename the laneway off Ozone car park Dispensary Lane - a nod to the Kennedy's Drug Depot that operated there in the 1880s.
He said he came up with the idea after he started to develop the vacant block off the laneway and discovered it had no address other than "rear of 190 Timor Street".
Mr Myers said naming the entrance to Ozone car park in honour of the De Grandi family, who ran the sportsgoods store there for 114 years, was also something he was keen to see happen.
Warrnambool City Council received two submissions in relation to the proposed laneway names and a report will be considered at council's March meeting.
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
