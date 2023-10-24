The Standard
Councillor Ian Smith elected Moyne Shire mayor

By Clare Quirk
Updated October 24 2023 - 5:44pm, first published 3:16pm
SHEEP and cropping farmer Ian Smith has been elected Moyne Shire's mayor in a close vote.

