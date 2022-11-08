The Standard
Moyne Shire councillors elect new mayor

Ben Silvester
By Ben Silvester
Updated November 8 2022 - 6:51pm, first published 2:00pm
Moyne Shire councillors have elected Cr Karen Foster as mayor for the coming year, taking over from Cr Ian Smith who declined to stand for a second year. Picture by Anthony Brady

Moyne Shire councillors have elected Cr Karen Foster as mayor for the coming year in a 5-2 vote on Tuesday afternoon.

