Moyne Shire councillors have elected Cr Karen Foster as mayor for the coming year in a 5-2 vote on Tuesday afternoon.
Cr Foster succeeds Cr Ian Smith, who opted not to stand again after taking the mayoral chain in November 2021 following a deadlocked vote caused by Cr Jim Doukas refusing to vote for either candidate in the 2021 election.
It is the first time Cr Foster will serve as mayor after her election to council in 2020. She is the second woman to serve as mayor and the first since Cr Brenda Hampson in 2004.
Cr Daniel Meade nominated Cr Foster for the position, while Cr Doukas nominated Cr Smith, however Cr Smith declined the nomination. Cr Purcell then nominated Cr Doukas, creating a head-to-head vote between Crs Foster and Doukas.
The vote was decisive, with Crs Meade, Smith, Damian Gleeson, Jordan Lockett and Foster herself supporting Foster's elevation, while only Crs Purcell and Doukas raised their hands for the latter.
Cr Meade was chosen unanimously to continue as deputy mayor, meaning he will have served four consecutive terms as either mayor or deputy.
Cr Foster said she was humbled to be chosen to lead the council. "It is an honour that I will treat with the utmost sincerity," she said.
She thanked Cr Smith for his work as mayor. Living in Pura Pura in the north-east corner of Moyne Shire he had covered 45,000km during his 12 months at the helm.
"I've seen how hard you've worked and how much of yourself you've given to the role," Cr Foster said. "You are a true gentleman."
She also thanked the "hardworking" council staff and her fellow councillors, acknowledging the job was more challenging than she had realised.
"We don't always get it right, and we are going to be faced with some tough decisions over the coming year," she said.
"Thank you again for entrusting me with this honour. I give you my word I will give it my whole heart."
Cr Foster said while she anticipated challenges, she was looking forward to the year ahead.
"Moyne is an amazing region. There is so much opportunity council has a major role to play in unlocking the potential through our work with local businesses and advocacy to governments," she said.
"There's so much to deliver on over the coming 12 months, we have a record capital works program to deliver which includes a significant investment in our local roads and the redevelopment of East Beach in Port Fairy."
IN OTHER NEWS
Reporter covering politics, environment and health
Reporter covering politics, environment and health
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.