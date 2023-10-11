A MAN has been warned he will grow old in jail if he can't break the cycle of drugs and offending.
Bradley Godwin, 41, pleaded guilty in the Warrnambool Magistrate's Court to trespass and possessing a controlled weapon.
The court heard at 3.50am on July 30 the victim was in his garage in Botanic Road in Warrnambool when Godwin was seen in the rear yard.
The victim asked Godwin what he was doing there and Godwin replied "what are you doing here?"
People at the house filmed Godwin in the yard on their mobile phones.
Police found Godwin at 4am on Canterbury Road and when asked what he was doing he said he'd heard someone shout "rape".
Defence counsel Ian Pugh said his client had a very poor history and drugs were still an issue for him but his mother continued to support him.
"He has a very poor history but should be given some chance at rehabilitation," he said.
He said Godwin had been in custody for 71 days.
Magistrate Gerard Lethbridge said Godwin had been around the block "many, many times before" but it was a concern he was wondering around at 4am at a place he was not entitled to be.
He said it was utterly unacceptable Godwin had a Stanley knife in his possession given the potential for confrontation with the people in the house.
Mr Lethbridge convicted and sentenced Godwin to three months jail for trespassing and four months jail for possessing a controlled weapon.
He said Godwin needed to stop the revolving door of offending, going to jail, being released and offending again because it was a ridiculous waste of his and the court's time.
Mr Lethbridge said Godwin was a grown man and unless he wanted to grow old in jail it was time to get the proper support in place.
He said he was lucky to have the support of his mother because there were "plenty of blokes" who didn't.
"Enough of this, otherwise you will just grow old in jail," he said.
IN OTHER LOCAL NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.