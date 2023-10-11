The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Bradley Godwin pleaded guilty to possessing a controlled weapon

Clare Quirk
By Clare Quirk
October 11 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A MAN has been warned he will grow old in jail if he can't break the cycle of drugs and offending.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Clare Quirk

Clare Quirk

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.