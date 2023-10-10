NEW data has found caring responsibilities and a fear of judgement are preventing mothers from being active.
VicHealth research shows six in 10 women are able to be active more regularly before having children and more than half say they are more confident about being active before having children.
The research found a third of mothers didn't feel supported by their partners to exercise.
The research has been released as part of This Girl Can - a VicHealth campaign to remove stereotypes and celebrate women being active.
Heywood's Jess Lovett-Murray has been an ambassador for This Girl Can since 2016 and said with two children at home she could relate to the feeling of guilt when carving out time to exercise.
But Ms Lovett-Murray, whose brother Nathan Lovett-Murray played AFL with Essendon, said the benefits to getting out the door to run were enormous.
"I have to (exercise), to be able to feel grounded," she said.
"Life can be quite busy especially with the kids, you're always doing something for them.
"So I find with running it's something just for me and it's part of the day that just belongs to me.
"I feel like I get more out of it mentally than physically, I'm not out here trying to do PBs I'm just trying to clear my head and get ready for the next day."
She said she hoped playing netball and basketball set an example her children would follow.
"It's so good for them to see that and hopefully they will follow and do the same," she said.
VicHealth's Head of This Girl Can Rebecca Ahern said the research showed barriers to mothers getting exercise was time and feelings of judgement for taking the time to exercise.
"Some felt they couldn't or shouldn't prioritise themselves over their kids," she said.
"But they absolutely should, to be a better version of themselves."
Ms Ahern said being active was crucial for women's physical and mental health.
She said there were lots of free activities in Warrnambool and also free activities to do via the This Girl Can website.
She said the key was to find something they enjoyed to help maintain consistency.
"Find something you love because it's way easier to stick to something if you enjoy it," she said.
"And five minutes is better than none."
In Warrnambool women and girls can attend a range of free activities including a come and try day at the Warrnambool BMX club.
Club secretary Kristi Keilar said BMX riding was an activity for people of all abilities and encouraged women and girls to come on Sunday, October 15 from 10am till 11pm at Jetty Flat in Warrnambool.
"We're a very welcoming club," she said.
"We're really are one big happy family."
To find out what else is happening as part of This Girl Can visit the Warrnambool City Council website.
