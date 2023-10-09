A chance $10,000 scholarship launched Terang's Rachel Dickson beyond the farm gates and into a town of 2.6 million people.
Now in her final year at Melbourne University, Ms Dickson is one step closer to her dream of becoming a veterinarian after spending a semester abroad in Vancouver, Canada.
She said a three-year scholarship from the Gardiner Foundation - which nurtures the next generation of dairy professionals - propelled her there.
"I definitely wouldn't have been able to do my exchange without the scholarship," she said.
"It allowed me to explore my study exchange to the fullest. I didn't have to worry about being able to pay rent or afford food because I couldn't work while in Canada.
"Without these funds, I would not have had the experience I did and I'm very grateful for it."
Ms Dickson - who grew up showing cattle and working on a 750-cow dairy farm - was one of the 2021 recipients of the foundation's Jakob Malmo scholarship.
She said her experience surpassed all expectations.
"Coming to the end of my degree makes me think back," Ms Dickson said.
"The last three years have been beyond anything I ever thought it could be.
"The scholarship gives you the flexibility to not only move away from home but to make sure you're able to live the experience.
"Having the support to go and do something that was different like an exchange was amazing and I'm very grateful for the opportunity.
"My goal of completing a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine following this degree remains unchanged. I plan to complete an internship next year within the animal health sector to explore the industry outside of clinical veterinary practice."
Applications for the scholarship are open to students beginning their first university or TAFE course with the goal of entering the dairy industry, and close on November 20.
