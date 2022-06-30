The Standard

The Gardiner Dairy Foundation community grants program recipients have been announced

Lillian Altman
By Lillian Altman
June 30 2022 - 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
COMMUNITY: Foundation For Rural and Regional Renewal place lead Jill Karena and Gardiner Dairy Foundation chief executive Allan Cameron in Warrnambool on Wednesday. Picture: Chris Doheny

South-west dairy communities have been given a morale boost thanks to a community grants program.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lillian Altman

Lillian Altman

Journalist

Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.