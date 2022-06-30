South-west dairy communities have been given a morale boost thanks to a community grants program.
The Gardiner Dairy Foundation and the Foundation for Rural and Regional Renewal (FRRR) have awarded a collective of $29,933 to build the capacity of local community organisations and to improve digital connectivity.
This year also marks the 20th anniversary of the program and partnership between the two organisations.
Together, they have distributed more than 500 grants awarded worth $2 million.
This year's recipients were announced at a presentation at Flagstaff Hill Maritime Village on Wednesday.
Among the recipients were Allansford's Archers of Warrnambool Associated Inc. for a mower, Camperdown Botanic Gardens and Arboretum Trust Inc. for a digital engagement program, not-for-profit Loved and Shared Incorporated to establish a warehouse, Purnim Recreation Reserve to upgrade the pavilion's kitchen and Simpson Indoor Bias Bowls Inc. for bowls carpet upgrade.
Gardiner Dairy Foundation chief executive Allan Cameron said they played a role in supporting communities in dairying regions.
Foundation for Rural and Regional Renewal place lead Jill Karena said the groups were selected based on how the funding benefited the broader community, what the group could do to maximise the grant including partnerships with other organisations, and creating or supporting more volunteers.
The remaining two groups were in Colac and Pennyroyal.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
