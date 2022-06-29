The Standard

Warrnambool councillor Ben Blain sticks by comments about budget cuts

Rachael Houlihan
By Rachael Houlihan
Updated June 29 2022 - 8:52am, first published 6:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BUDGET ISSUES: Warrnambool City councillor Ben Blain says the council has cut its contribution to aged and family services.

A Warrnambool councillor is sticking by comments he made about the council dropping its contribution to aged and family services at Monday's budget meeting.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachael Houlihan

Rachael Houlihan

Journalist

Deputy editor at The Standard. Former Warrnambool City Council and general news reporter. Send me news tips: rhoulihan@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.