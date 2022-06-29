Two south-west roads nominated as state's worst

"This road safety campaign hands the power back to the people who are driving our roads every day.- Steph Ryan
Two south-west roads are in the running to be named the state's worst.
The Woolsthorpe-Heywood Road, which MP Roma Britnell has raised fears about, along with the Glenelg Highway are among roads nominated in the state opposition's worst roads survey.
Shadow Minister for Roads Steph Ryan encouraged all Victorians to continue to contribute to the campaign.
She said at its conclusion, a priority list would be given to the Roads Minister.
"This campaign is every Victorian driver's opportunity to contribute to saving lives in a year when the road toll is alarmingly high," Ms Ryan said.
"Rough, potholed roads are putting Victorian lives at risk every day but the truth is this risk could be avoided if the Andrews Labor Government chose to properly invest in maintaining safe roads.
"But Labor's deep cuts to road maintenance mean our roads are littered with rough potholes and crumbling road shoulders that, in some instances, have left the road so narrow it's impossible to safely overtake another car - let alone a truck."
Ms Ryan said the state government needed to be made aware about the poor condition of some roads.
"This road safety campaign hands the power back to the people who are driving our roads every day so we can properly prioritise the roads that are most desperately in need of repair."
Ms Ryan urged people to draw attention to roads in desperate need of repair.
"Decades of neglect under Labor governments that have been in power for 20 of the past 24 years has left our roads in a dangerous mess of disrepair," Ms Ryan said.
"A change of government in November will deliver more funds for road maintenance with a 25 per cent Regional Infrastructure Guarantee - but we know Victorian lives can't afford to wait that long. I urge all drivers to vote for the worst roads in the state so I can take this list to the Roads Minister in coming months."
The federal government's new federal regional development minister Catherine King said she was aware of how bad roads were in regional Victoria.
"That's why the Australian Government is already investing an additional $250 million through the Local Roads and Community Infrastructure Program to upgrade roads specifically in regional and peri-urban areas," she said.
"This will allow councils to catch up on some of the backlog of work on roads across their regions," Ms King said. "We'll keep working with state governments and local councils to find ways to ensure that local roads are up to scratch."
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
