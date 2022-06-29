The Standard

Portland's Rowan Marshall re-signs with AFL club St Kilda

SAINT-SATIONAL: Rowan Marshall has recommitted to St Kilda. Picture: Getty Images

ROWAN Marshall wants to repay the club which took a punt on him as a rookie, re-signing with St Kilda for a further five seasons.

