ROWAN Marshall wants to repay the club which took a punt on him as a rookie, re-signing with St Kilda for a further five seasons.
The Portland export, who has become one of the Saints' most damaging players, on Wednesday recommitted until the end of the 2027 AFL season.
Advertisement
Marshall, who was overlooked the first two years he was eligible for the draft, has played 78 matches for the Saints, proving an asset in the ruck and forward.
"I love this club and really believe in the direction we're heading," he said.
"We've all got big goals for where we want to take this group, with the ultimate success of a premiership at the top of that list."
Marshall, 26, landed at St Kilda via the 2016 rookie draft after spending a season with Ballarat league Sebastopol and then a further 12 months with then-VFL club North Ballarat where he honed his ruck craft.
The 201-centimetre footballer played one game in his debut season before becoming a regular in the Saints' side.
Marshall's agility and elite kicking made him a target for rival clubs.
St Kilda head of list management James Gallagher said the Saints were rapt to secure him on a long-term deal.
"We're really pleased to have Rowan commit long-term to the club," he said.
"Rowan made it clear from the beginning of these discussions that his heart was at the Saints and he was keen to stay long term, so we set about going through a process with his management and have arrived at a position where both Rowan and the club are really happy.
"Rowan's influence both on and off the field has really grown over his time at the club.
"We are very confident that the best of Rowan Marshall is still to come.
"He is just starting to hit his prime as he enters his more senior years, and we know that there's a really exciting future ahead of him here at the Saints."
MORE SPORT:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.