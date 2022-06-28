Warrnambool hockey export Kelsey Ratcliffe is confident her Vic Country women's side will perform strongly at the Australian Country Challenge in Albany in August.
Ratcliffe, who had a decorated junior career but hasn't represented Vic Country before, said she was "super happy" to be a part of the team.
"I think we've got a really strong team this year," she said.
"There was a really strong group of girls to pick from, some really good players missed out.
"I have a feeling we're going to do well."
The midfielder said she wanted to focus on the attacking side of her game at the tournament.
"I'm more of an attacking midfielder and I just want to learn from playing against stronger players," she said.
"(Overall I want to) get better at my ball distribution and just have a good tournament."
Ratcliffe lives in Geelong and plies her trade locally for the Geelong Sharks in the Vic League 1 competition.
The Sharks feature prominently in the Vic Country team, with Ratcliffe's Geelong teammates Ellen Chaplin, Merryn Coffey, Emma Hatton, Olivia Jenkins, Kahlua Smart and Rhea Sutton all earning selection.
Ratcliffe has played 10 matches for the Sharks this year, scoring six goals. The Sharks sit second after 11 matches, with a record of seven wins, one draw and three losses.
Ratcliffe said the Sharks were "looking at finals and hopefully winning".
Warrnambool products Cale Rout and Max Ferrier were named in the Vic Country side that will compete in the men's Australian Country Challenge in Albany.
Both men's and women's tournaments run from August 6 to 13.
