FORMER top jumps jockey Shane Jackson was happy with the performance of his first runner as a trainer at Caulfield on Saturday.
Jackson, who is also the stable foreman for leading Warrnambool trainer Lindsey Smith only gained his own trainers' licence a few weeks ago.
Advertisement
The Grand Annual Steeplechase winning jockey saddled up In A Twinkling in a 2000 metre race.
In A Twinkling ridden by Declan Bates ran fourth finishing four lengths behind the winner D'Aguilar, earning his connections more than $6500 in stake-money.
"I must admit I was a bit nervous before the race," Jackson told The Standard. "It was a good run.
"Declan was pleased with In A Twinkling's run. I've got in the back of my mind we may take him to Pakenham in a couple of weeks for a maiden hurdle race but it all depends on how the horse pulls up over the next few days after today's effort."
Jackson won the 2020 Grand Annual Steeplechase on Ablaze.
In A Twinkling was formerly trained by Smith who was at Morphettville in Adelaide with two runners.
No Drama was just beaten in a two-year-old race while Sacred Palace won a restricted race for the multiple group one winning trainer.
"No Drama put in a good effort," Smith said. "He was a bit toey in the barriers and raced keenly in the middle stages of the race.
"I'm confident he'll improve with that experience under this belt.
"Sacred Palace did a good job in winning. We'll take him back home and find another suitable race for him."
Kissinger was a late scratching from a restricted race at Morphettville for Smith after it was found the six-year-old sustained multiple abrasions to his near hind leg.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.