The Standard

New trainer Shane Jackson happy with the performance of In A Twinkling at Caulfield

By Tim Auld
Updated June 26 2022 - 6:40am, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CHANGING LANES: New trainer and former jockey Shane Jackson happy with the performance of In A Twinkling at Caulfield. Picture: Morgan Hancock

FORMER top jumps jockey Shane Jackson was happy with the performance of his first runner as a trainer at Caulfield on Saturday.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.