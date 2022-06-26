A trio of Hampden league footballers have guided an under-strength Greater Western Victoria Rebels to an away win over the Northern Knights.
The Rebels won 12.12 (84) to 10.10 (70), with Camperdown's Hamish Sinnott (34 disposals, one goal) and South Warrnambool pair Will White (18 disposals, four goals) and Luamon Lual (17 disposals), playing starring roles.
"That's the best game of footy I've ever seen Hamish play, so he was fantastic," Rebels coach David Loader said.
"Clearly our best player and clearly the best player on the ground I thought. It was fantastic for him in a bit of a different role. He played as a genuine inside-mid this week and just got the job done."
"Will White was terrific again.
"His ability to hit the scoreboard has just gone to a new level. To kick four goals in a game as a small forward and still apply pressure I thought was outstanding."
Prior to the match the Rebels were forced to make 10 changes from their previous game.
The side were without Vic Country representatives Aaron Cadman, Felix Fogaty, Hugh Bond and James Van Es, while six other players were out with injury and illness.
"We lost our full-forward, our centre-half-forward and our centre-half-back," Loader said.
"The boys were terrific when we consider how many changes we had to make.
"To be able to get up and perform at that level away was a good result."
The Rebels led at every break and at three-quarter-time were in front by 28 points.
The Knights came home strong in the final term but the visitors were able to hold on.
The Rebels now sit eighth with five wins and will take on the seventh-placed Sandringham Dragons in their next clash, at Eureka Stadium on July 10.
The Dragons lost to the Gippsland Power on Saturday. There are five rounds remaining before finals.
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
