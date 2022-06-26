The Standard

Trio of Hampden league GWV Rebels shine in NAB League win over Northern Knights

Matt Hughes
By Matt Hughes
Updated June 26 2022 - 8:23am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
IMPACT: Camperdown footballer Hamish Sinnott was outstanding for the Rebels. Picture: Luke Hemer

A trio of Hampden league footballers have guided an under-strength Greater Western Victoria Rebels to an away win over the Northern Knights.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Hughes

Matt Hughes

Journalist

Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.