The tiny town of Dartmoor will be rocking well into Saturday evening as favourite son Jeremy Cameron brings up a major milestone.
The 'freakishly talented' Geelong goalkicker will play game 200 on the MCG against Richmond, 12 years since he was plucked out of the rural country town situated between Heywood and the South Australian border as a skinny 17-year-old underage selection for the Greater Western Sydney Giants.
Those around Dartmoor still say whenever 'Jezza' comes home he's still the same old lad from his childhood - eager to engage with his community and watch his local football club.
Former Dartmoor Football Netball Club president Tony Woodall has known the former Greater Western Victoria Rebel since he was a child, with the 29-year-old going to school with his kids.
He has seen first-hand the rapid rise of the enigmatic forward. To him, it is no surprise.
He said the community was proud to be a major part of his journey - from his early days at the Dartmoor farm as a youngster to kicking goals and runnings rings around defenders all around the country.
"The whole town is happy and proud of him, and backed him all the way through his journey," he said.
"He's a wonderful fella."
Woodall said as a youngster Cameron was gifted in most sports and recreational activities and would spend all of his time outdoors.
"As a young fella he was always good at everything he did, he was just one of those kids," he said.
"He's obviously very good at football as we know but golf as well - he was just a gun at whatever he put his hand to.
"He was always a great kid that liked fishing and hunting and just loves his sport like a lot of us out here do."
Woodall said the town had ridden every step of his journey across the past 12 years - from his foundation days in Western Sydney, to the 2019 grand final where he kicked the first goal of the match and now his push for an elusive premiership with Geelong.
"He's put a lot of inspiration into not only the kids (in Dartmoor) coming through, but the adults as well," he said.
"It's almost a new lease of life in a way because when Jeremy's up and about they are as well."
Dartmoor life member Jim Bailey played senior football at the club with a nearly 15-year-old 'Jezza' in 2008 and said he had never seen a talent quite like him.
"I made a comment back then that if he didn't play AFL he'd be the best forward our district had ever seen," he said.
"It was clear he was destined for big things - as a 14 and a half-year-old his skills and coordination were beyond anything I've seen. He wasn't afraid of having a go.
"He had a lovely left-foot, a great set of hands and he wasn't afraid of any contests."
Bailey said despite his deeds on the football field it hadn't changed him.
"He's the same kid I knew 14 years ago," he said.
"In 2011 he came home for the grand final and he was kicking the footy on the ground with the kids, spending time with the locals.
"He hasn't changed, he's always got time for his family, friends and locals - he loves to get home, get fishing. His time in the AFL hasn't changed his character.
"He's a down-to-earth fella and it's a testament to the way he plays his footy."
The football club's affection for Cameron and his rise into AFL stardom is well-documented.
In 2014, his hometown club changed its name from the Dartmoor Swans to the Dartmoor Giants to honour Cameron in his AFL journey with the GWS Giants.
Former Essendon and GWS coach Kevin Sheedy - who coached him in his early days - was there to witness a monumental moment in the club's history.
Proudly, it had put the country town on the map.
As a dual All-Australian, Coleman Medal winner, nine-time Giants leading goal kicker and 2013 Kevin Sheedy medalist, the left-footer has established himself as one of the game's most marketable and exciting talents.
Speaking on Wednesday, Cameron said he had enjoyed every moment of his distinguished career so far.
"It's been a really good journey," he said.
"Reflecting on it over the last couple of days has been pretty cool. I've had a few messages from old teammates, guys around here, family and friends, that sort of thing.
"Overall it's been a really good journey but hopefully still a few games are left in the legs. This is my second season (at Geelong), it's exciting and we're building."
The 29-year-old says the early days in Western Sydney shaped him into the player he is today.
"When I went up to Sydney at 17 I didn't really know what to expect. It was a pretty nerve-wracking first year for me, we played in the NEAFL and that's where we found our feet," he said.
"Throughout my first season I was lucky to play a few games, we were all pretty young at that stage and there were some games that season where I started to build a bit of belief in myself.
"We had a few experienced players with us at that stage and they kept telling us to give it all we got."
With a strong crowd expected to descend to the MCG for the blockbuster game on Saturday against a traditional rival, Cameron said he wouldn't have it any other way.
"It's a little bit different to what I've been used to in the past (at GWS), but I sort of get myself up for most games, I'm just excited to play football because that's how I've always been driven," he said.
"In front of a good crowd, especially with the couple of years that we've had with no crowds bouncing around in hubs it's good to have really solid crowds come back.
"It's going to be a really good game."
