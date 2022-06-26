North Warrnambool Eagles coach Adam Dowie says star big man Nathan Vardy is set for a stint on the sidelines after injuring his groin against Koroit on Saturday.
The ex-Geelong and West Coast ruckman hobbled from the ground early in the Hampden league blockbuster and didn't return to the field.
While Dowie said the key Eagle would likely miss some footy, there isn't a timeline at this stage.
"Unfortunately it wasn't precautionary or anything like that, he came off in the first quarter and didn't get back on," he said.
"The week off has come at a pretty good time for us I think - he's had a bit of a history of it.
"He knows how to manage it, but it wasn't a precaution or anything, he's hurt it."
Dowie said the Eagles took plenty of positives out of the 33-point loss to the Saints at Victoria Park.
"We think we can match it with any side, even Koroit and we showed that," he said.
