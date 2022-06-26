The Standard

North Warrnambool Eagles ruckman Nathan Vardy injures groin in clash against Koroit

Nick Creely
Nick Creely
Updated June 26 2022 - 8:18am, first published 7:00am
INJURED STAR: Eagles ruckman Nathan Vardy. Picture: Anthony Brady

North Warrnambool Eagles coach Adam Dowie says star big man Nathan Vardy is set for a stint on the sidelines after injuring his groin against Koroit on Saturday.

