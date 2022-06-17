Two Warrnambool Hockey players will head to Albany in August as part of a strong Vic Country men's side aiming for Australian Country Challenge glory.
Geelong Sharks Premier League players Cale Rout and Max Ferrier, who both hail from Warrnambool, were selected in the 18-man side on Wednesday.
The pair are no strangers to the level with Rout even captaining the Vic Country side on several tours.
Rout told The Standard he was looking forward to the tournament which will be the first held since 2019.
"It's obviously always nice to get away," he said.
"From playing a little bit of Premier League with Geelong, it's just a different environment to be a part of.
"It's always nice to see a different part of Australia at the same time."
The core group of the Vic Country side is made up of Geelong Sharks players which should bode well for the side's chemistry.
"There's a couple of new faces who are going to be exciting for us," Rout said.
"We've had a couple of trial sessions and we had a bit of an extended squad before the trials. We had a few practise games in the pre-season and it's been good to have a hit-out as a group."
Rout has high hopes for the side.
"You always go into these types of competitions with the mindset to win every game and to keep improving," he said.
"The biggest threats are going to be NSW and QLD. WA will be hit and miss, we don't know what they'll throw up. Traditionally they're pretty strong when they're at home.
"We're definitely aiming for a medallion but we want to get that first place."
Rout is unsure whether he will lead the side again but said he is hoping to bring leadership to the team regardless.
The Geelong Sharks' midfielder is pleased with his club form in 2022.
His side sit 13th after 10 rounds, following its promotion to the Hockey Victoria Premier League in 2022.
Rout and Ferrier have featured in all 10 matches, contributing four and six goals respectively.
"I'm going alright I've played predominantly midfield and feel like I'm making good decisions and being that link between defence and forwards," Rout said.
"I've scored a couple of goals as well which is handy.
"I feel like I'm travelling pretty well and feeling well prepared for the tournament."
The Australian Country Challenge runs from August 6 to 13.
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
