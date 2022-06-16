Panmure will be boosted with some returning firepower when it takes on Allansford in Saturday's round 11 clash.
Daniel Roache and Zeke Reeves will return from injury for the Bulldogs, as they look to bounce back from a narrow loss to Kolora-Noorat in round 10.
Roache has kicked eight goals in 2022 and hasn't featured since round four while Reeves has snagged 10 majors and hasn't been seen since round eight.
The news isn't all good for the Bulldogs, who will be without Matt Kenny and Wil Pomorin after both suffered injuries in round 10.
Panmure coach Chris Bant had confidence in the players named for his side.
"Obviously we'd love to be full strength but I guess this time of year you've always got a couple of injuries here or there," he said.
"We're happy with the 21 that we've got and hopefully we can get the job done.
"They (Allansford) are in some pretty good form coming off a couple of wins.
"We were pretty poor on the weekend, so we need to do a few things a little bit different to get ourselves back in some good form."
Merrivale coach Josh Sobey is hopeful key defender Sean Barnes will return for the Tigers' clash with Old Collegians.
Barnes missed the side's round 10 win over Timboon.
Unfortunately the Tigers will be without forward Luke Byrne for the remainder of the season with an ACL injury, Sobey confirmed.
"Luke Byrne did his ACL against Russells Creek," he said.
"We'll get him sorted and repaired and get that process happening.
"It's the hard part of footy because he has certainly been doing all the right things.
"He's probably been one of our most improved to be honest."
Sobey is hopeful his side can recharge during the bye following round 12 and "make a tilt for it".
"We've got a couple of injuries that are probably two, three weeks away," he said.
"Each week each club's going through a different hurdle. It's just a matter of focusing on that week and doing everything we can to get the win and keep going."
The Warriors will have midfielder Mitch Riddell and forward Ben England come back to their side.
Liam Dwyer will make his club debut after crossing from South Rovers.
"We're excited for what he can bring," coach Ben van de Camp said of Dwyer.
Nirranda has named playing-coach Brayden Harkness for its heavyweight clash against Kolora-Noorat.
Harkness hasn't played since suffering a calf injury in round eight against Old Collegians and is a strong addition to the Blues.
Power coach Nick Bourke said his side would welcome back experienced players Ben Fraser, Tom McKenzie, Joel Moloney and Mark Clissold.
"Mark Clissold was down with the flu last week but the rest had just little niggles," Bourke said.
"Our kids have been unbelievable so far this year, but to get a few experienced heads back in a game like Nirranda is going to be super for us."
Russells Creek will be without skipper Taylem Wason, Caleb Templeton and Matt Rook for their battle with Timboon. The trio have gone down with illness.
Dennington will benefit from the returns of Daniel Threlfall and Casey Simms when they go head-to-head with South Rovers.
"Daniel Threlfall is enormous for us. He's been unbelievable and one of our key players this year," coach Ben Thornton said.
"Casey Simms is back in as well which is great. Casey was unavailable last week and Daniel was injured.
"We're starting to slowly get a couple of blokes back. We've got a massive injury list across both grades of I think 28 players."
Team selections for round 11 (supplied by clubs)
Nirranda v Kolora-Noorat
Nirranda
B.McCann, C.Wagstaff, M.Horsnell
HB: M.Lloyd, T.Coates, C.Haberfield
C: D.Philp, D.Willsher, L.Irving
HF: M.Primmer, J.Stacey, J.Willsher
F: D.Craven, J.Lee, J.Folkes
R: H.Giblin, E.Harvey-Cleary, J.Primmer
Int: A.Rosolin, A.Lane, D.Lees
Kolora-Noorat
B: S.O'Connor, J.Dillon, J.Larcombe
HB: R.O'Connor, T.McKenzie, L.Tebble
C: J.Moloney, B.O'Sullivan, N.Marshall
HF: B.Reid, T.Glennen, N.Bourke
F: B.Fraser, M.Clissold, T.Beasley
R: J.Carlin, L.McConnell, J.Moloney
Int: J.Brooks, J.Sinnott, J.Vaughan, T.Henderson
Timboon v Russells Creek
Timboon
B: I.Arundell, H.Stansfield, A.Doak
HB: C.Trotter, N.Gillingham, J.Gaut
C: B.Matthews, A.Hunt, B.Kelly
HF: T.Smurthwaite, S.Newey, K.Delaney
F: S.Negrello, B.Bacon, T.Hunt
R: B.Newey, J.Fowler, M.Hickey
Int: C.Dower, H.Williams, C.Mitchell
Russells Creek
B: D.Herbertson, D.Finlayson, J.Forth Bligh
HB: X.McCartney, L.McKane, Z.Welsford
C: P.Chatfield, B.Rudland-Castles, Z.Timms
HF: S.Grinter, K.Cottee, T.Smith
F: D.Nicholson, W.McPhee, J.Chatfield
R: S.Alberts, D.Cross, D.Burns
Int: G.McLeod, J.Chatfield, B.Melican, B.Hewett
South Rovers v Dennington
South Rovers
B: S.Wilde, T.Wilson, K.Moloney
HB: N.Murphy, S.Hodgins, A.Seabrook
C: J.Dowd, J.Bacon, T.Harman
HF: J.Higgins, D.Cox, J.Dalton
F: L.Payne, A.Farrell, P.Higgins
R: J.Fedley, K.Lenehan, T.Bowman
Int: T.Bishop, X.Ellul, C.Mailes, E.Dowd
Dennington
B: L.Byrne, M.McLaren, T.Lee
HB: D.Paton, L.Pearson, J.Turner
C: K.McKenna, J.Noonan, B.Thornton
HF: J.Lock, B.Baker, D.Threlfall
F: J.Cruickshank, Z.McKenna, J.Brown
R: J.Garner, T.Noonan, T.Fitzgerald
Int: C.Simms, D.Davidson, R.Barling, E.Dowd
Old Collegians v Merrivale
Old Collegians
B: J.Cust, M.Crosier, E.Barker
HB: J.Wallace, K.Bidmade, H.Hall
C: D.Gleeson, H.White, B.Brooks
HF: J.Dunne, N.Wallace, E.Kalfas
F: J.Brooks, N.Forth, C.Barby
R: B.Keane, M.Riddell, T.Lewis
Int: H.Jenkins, J.Douglas, L.Dwyer, B.England
Merrivale
B: M.Stewart, S.Doukas, W.Lenehan
HB: J.Fary, J.Lenehan, O.Doukas
C: R.McConnell, T.Stephens, B.Bell
HF: J.Brooks, C.Rix, J.Wilson
F: N.Krepp, S.Barnes, M.Sandow
R: M.Hausler, B.McCutcheon, J.Gleeson
Int: H.Stinchcombe, H.Owen, J.Mahony - Gilchrist, K.Downie
Panmure v Allansford
Panmure
B: M.Colbert, S.Mahony, N.Keane
HB: J.Taylor, Z.Reeves, T.Gardiner
C: L.McLeod, L.Kew, P.Mahony
HF: C.Bant, T.Wright, T.Murnane
F: B.Purcell, L.Lyons, I.Sinnott
R: B.Gedye, T.Mahony, J.Moloney
Int: M.Kelly, D.Roache, J.Norton
Allansford
B: S.Kilpatrick, B.Fedley, J.Kirkwood
HB: B.Hunger, B.Edge, B.Deluca
C: J.Baker, M.Gristede, Z.Mungean
HF: C.Mclean, B.Lenehan, R.Buck
F: H.Searle, R.Hare, L.Lusher
R: Z.Jamieson, L.Nowell, C.Day
Int: J.McGee, T.Jones
