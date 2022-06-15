Hunted hard to catch: Hampden mid-season report card

CAN anyone stop the Koroit juggernaut?
The Saints are in top spot with one blemish - to the much-improved South Warrnambool on Good Friday - and look more ominous with each passing round.
Can the Roosters, North Warrnambool Eagles or Portland stop the Saints' premiership run at six?
A well-oiled machine which is showing no signs of slowing down.
Everyone knows their role and plays it to perfection. Hard to score against and boasts too many scoring threats to shutdown.
Experienced players, such as the Dobson brothers - Sam in attack and Ben in defence - provide the steadying influence while young players have stepped in and played significant roles, think Tom Baulch, Jyron Neave, Connor Byrne, Paddy O'Sullivan and Mac Petersen. The one to beat.
Addressed an area of concern - offensive power - in the off-season with the additions of Jack Dye and Dylan Weir and has reaped the benefits.
Also showing its defensive prowess as the competition's most stingiest team. Has conceded just 889 points at an average of 43 per game.
Class in the middle, headlined by ex-AFL duo Josh Saunders and Ricky Henderson, has been crucial while the emergence of VFL-listed Archie Stevens, ruckman Ollie Bridgewater and wingman Jed Henderson has provided growth from within.
Consistency could prove an invaluable trait come September.
Picked up where it left off in 2021 to prove it was a legitimate threat.
Tigers won their first seven games, including a classic against North Warrnambool Eagles in round five, before slipping up against Koroit and South Warrnambool the past two rounds for a reality check.
Deploying Tom Sharp as a full-time forward has been a clever move with the former coach kicking 38 goals to date while the likes of Daniel Jackson, who lifts when his side needs a momentum shift, and the dynamic Toby Jennings are ever dangerous in the midfield.
A work in progress but one of the competition's most exciting sides when in full flight.
It's been a shaky start for the team many pundits predicted would win the flag.
Has lost to all sides in the top-five bar South Warrnambool.
Has the talent to turn around some of those results in the run home and will have to if it wants the coveted double chance come finals.
Nathan Vardy has lived up to the hype, kicking 30 goals as a ruck-forward option, but fellow goal-kicker Dylan Parish (hamstring) has been limited to five games.
His presence in attack is crucial. Has game-changers in reigning Maskell Medallist Jett Bermingham, Dion Johnstone and Adam Wines. Not to be discounted.
It's been a mixed bag for the Blues who knocked off North Warrnambool and were competitive against South Warrnambool but fell to Hamilton Kangaroos - the team vying with it for fifth spot - early in the season.
An enigma which boasts top-end talent, such as forward Jason Rowan, who leads the competition with 49 goals, fellow tall Sam Cowling and midfielders Mitch Bidmade and Damien McCorkell.
But injuries have hurt with ruckman Dan Weymouth, defenders Jordy Foott and Tim O'Keeffe and midfielder Darcy Graham spending extended time on the sidelines.
Teenagers Ethan Boyd, Amon Radley and Reggie Mast have shown they have dominant futures.
In the box seat for fifth spot.
Beaten teams it was expected to while not quite having the experience or polish to match the top four.
Taine Morris, Rory Gill and Andrew Pepper have been consistent performers while Deacon White, Zach Burgess, Hamish Cook, Ben Starkie and Vincent Huf - forward line options who have all debuted this season - have bright futures.
Expect them to improve as the season progresses and they find cohesion.
Will be in a battle with the Blues for the final spot in the top five but would likely need an upset to dislodge them.
Proving a more difficult opponent to shake than many anticipated as it builds under new coach Dan Casey.
Outplayed top sides in patches, including outscoring North Warrnambool in two quarters, but just lacks height, strength and experience to do it for an entire match.
Tyler Humphrey has been a revelation as an undersized ruckman while co-captain Jack Hutt is kicking goals off one leg as he plays with a damaged ACL. A six or seven-win season would be a great launching pad.
An off-season exodus and the withdrawal of its under 18.5 team due to a lack of numbers have hurt the Magpies.
Have only beaten the two sides below it on the ladder and suffered some heavy defeats. Cam Spence has been an on and off-field leader while Charlie Lucas, Judah Dundon and Brayden Draffin - when fit - have toiled away.
A plus has been the addition of NAB League player Hamish Sinnott when he's been available.
A tough campaign for a team which is now openly in talks with Warrnambool and District league club Kolora-Noorat about a potential merger.
Injuries to key personnel such as Will Kain, who had a delayed start, captain Joe Arundell and ruckman Darcy Hobbs have hit hard.
Arundell will miss the remainder of the season with a shoulder injury.
Getting valuable game time into youngsters such as Xavier Vickers, Harvey Roberts, Isaac Kenna, Ned Roberts and Jack Lehmann.
Would like to pinch a win or two in the run home.
A year from hell for the Seagulls. Lost five games by more than 100 points including a 202-point drubbing to North Warrnambool Eagles in round one.
Dropped three of their past four matches by triple figures as the winless campaign starts to take its toll.
Club was also forced to forfeit a reserves match citing a lack of numbers.
Youngster Oscar Pollock a shining light, named in the best in four of his eight appearances.
