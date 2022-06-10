The Standard

Koroit's home game at Reid Oval a winner for Hampden league powerhouse

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
Updated June 10 2022 - 1:18pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SURROUNDED: Koroit's Paddy O'Sullivan is put under pressure by Warrnambool. Picture: Anthony Brady

WARRNAMBOOL coach Ben Parkinson says his team will heed lessons from a "reality check" after being outplayed by "the benchmark of the competition".

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Sports journalist

Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.