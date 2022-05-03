news, latest-news,

A teenage footballer who plays on instinct could form a handy double act with his older brother in the Terang Mortlake forward line. Ned Roberts, 15, made his Hampden league senior debut on Saturday, lining up alongside sibling Harvey, 18. The younger brother kicked a goal with his first kick and impressed Bloods coach Ben Kenna with a performance which belied his years. "It was almost second kick, second goal too but he just missed. He had a pretty exciting start to the game," he told The Standard. Kenna hopes the Roberts' can become a damaging duo as they build senior resumes. "They are similar but a bit different. Ned is a bit shorter than Harvey," he said. "Harvey's got a bit more height and plays almost key position whereas Ned is more a crumbing forward. "He's an onballer generally in the junior grades but at senior level that's not quite there yet." The non-playing mentor thought Roberts was ready for a test at senior level, having played under 16s and under 18s this season, sometimes two games a weekend due to a lack of player availability in those grades. He also played for the region at the V/Line Cup under 15 representative carnival in Gippsland. "It was time he got a go, he'd been knocking on the door and training well and he certainly showed some signs he'd be a good player over coming years," Kenna said. "He is pretty instinctive - if he thinks he can get the ball, he'll go and get it. "He's a creative player and he gives a constructive handball. For a young player who is fairly small, he's certainly not backward in going to get the ball." Terang Mortlake enters the league bye with a 1-3 win-loss record. It hopes key forward Will Kain (broken finger) will slot in alongside the Harvey brothers in attack - if selected - against Hamilton Kangaroos at Melville Oval in round five. "He should be OK and should be available," Kenna said. "He's a fair target up there and you probably lose a little bit of system with him not being there. "It was a bit of a shame to lose him on the eve of the season starting." Experienced wingman Brodhi Carracher (ankle) is also tipped to return to the Bloods' side to face the Roos, who also have a 1-3 record. "He's only played the one game and he's a pretty good running player who we have probably missed a bit as well," he said. Kenna has been impressed with recruit Ryley Hutchins and teenager Xavier Vickers "who have been fairly strong contributors over the first four weeks". "They didn't surprise me; I knew they would do that based on what they'd shown in pre-season and practice matches," he said. "Darcy Hobbs has been pretty good too carrying a bit of injury and playing under a bit of duress." The Bloods trained on Tuesday night but will have Thursday off this week. MORE SPORT:

