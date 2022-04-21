news, latest-news,

WINGMAN Jed Henderson says South Warrnambool's newest additions are adding an element of surprise to the Roosters' forward line. Henderson, 21, is enjoying a breakout season after impressing through pre-season. But the junior graduate believes the club's new faces - Jack Dye, Trent Williamson and Dylan Weir among them - are the secret to South's early success. The Mat Battistello-coached side is undefeated after three matches and has powerhouse Koroit among its scalps after a 33-point Good Friday rout. "The addition of the new fellas is making a big difference and it's really taking a load off the players we had last year," Henderson said. "Shannon Beks, for example, isn't the only option for us anymore. So there's plenty to kick to down there." Dye and Weir combined for seven majors in the Roosters' Good Friday success. Henderson - who drew plaudits from teammates and coaches alike for his pre-season efforts - said a strong contingent of teammates helped his development. "We've got a big group of lads down there that are willing to put in the work so it makes it easy just to join in and that sort of thing," he said. "That's been a big part of it and I think it's made it easier for me." Henderson, who works with Warrnambool Emergency Plumbing, said spirits were high at Friendly Socities Park but said complacency wasn't an option. South Warrnambool will play bottom-placed Port Fairy on Saturday. "We beat Koroit obviously but it's only round three," he said. "If we keep doing it all year that'd be the ideal situation. "Hopefully we get a season in this year (and we get the chance)." He praised Battistello and the Roosters' coaching staff for giving him the chance to lock down a role on the wing. "It's been good to sort of stick to the one spot this year," Henderson said. "I was a bit all over the place last year so I've enjoyed playing on the wing (in 2022)."

