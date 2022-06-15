Camperdown's Thomas Baker is only two years into his golf journey but is already striving to play off scratch.
Baker, who is also a talented under 16 footballer for Camperdown Magpies, decided to try his hand at golf at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. He already has a handicap of just seven.
"I just started when COVID-19 hit and the footy got cancelled so I just thought I'd take up golf," Baker told The Standard.
"It's just good playing an individual sport. I've played a few other sports that are all team based and it's just good to play something different."
The Camperdown College student has already accrued several accolades in his short career.
He was crowned the 2021 B grade champion at Camperdown Golf Club and also claimed the regional school boys' under 15 golf tournament in Colac that same year.
Baker's success saw him selected in the 2022 athlete intake of the South West Academy of Sport's golf program.
He is relishing his time in the program so far.
"It's going good," Baker said.
"I'm learning new things each week and it's just good to be around new people."
Baker is still balancing his golf and football commitments and has had a stellar start to the 2022 Hampden league season.
He has played six games in the under 16 competition and already has 12 goals to his name.
He has also been named in the best players on five occasions.
Baker loves playing football for Camperdown but said he prioritised golf.
His next aim is to reduce his handicap even further.
"My goal is too get to scratch as quick as I can," he said.
"And then to try and go as far as I can with it."
Sporting talent runs in the Baker family, with Tom's mum Tracey a legend of Camperdown netball and his dad Simon a handy golfer and cricketer.
Baker is yet to outperform his father on the golf course.
"I'm trying to beat him someday but I haven't beat him," he laughed.
"Hopefully I will soon."
Matt is a journalist at the Wimmera Mail Times, who predominantly focuses on sport. He studied journalism at La Trobe University and is originally from Tamworth.
