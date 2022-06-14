Panmure is dealing with a series of injury niggles as it gears up for A grade finals, but depth and versatility is building according to coach Kim Jamieson.
The Bulldogs sit third on the Warrnambool and District league netball table and despite 'juggling' with combinations at the moment are right in the thick of the premiership race.
Jamieson said the loss against the undefeated Nirranda in round nine and the 62-24 win against Kolora-Noorat on Saturday provided plenty of learning opportunities moving forward.
"I'm finding with our niggles we're shuffling around a bit to compensate, but aside from that the girls are going well and our combinations are working good," she said.
"I wouldn't say we were disappointed but more shell shocked when we played Nirranda, we had injuries and brought a new player in and hadn't really played with that combination before so it was a tough learning curve.
"We bounced back on Saturday which was good, it gave us a good opportunity to shuffle things around a bit and have a bit of a fiddle."
The Bulldogs - missing important duo Millie Mahony with an ankle injury and Abby Sheehan for the second consecutive match - had to tinker with the team combination to get the winning result against the Power.
Jamieson said the forced changes increased the depth within the squad.
"We had no goalies, so we bought Steph (Jamieson) up from A reserve and Jorjia Couch played together in that position which shifted Laura (Roberts) for a quarter," Jamieson said.
"We've been able to juggle players around and still work which is a positive for the group - we've got some good juniors coming through who've managed to play a few games each so we're blooding them too."
Jamieson said she was confident the duo would be available for this Saturday's clash against the improving Allansford.
