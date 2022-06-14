ZACH Burgess wants to play his part in a young Hamilton Kangaroos' forward line in the second half of the season.
The small forward, 18, has established his spot in the Hampden league team after earning an early-season debut.
Burgess, a Monivae College year 12 student who lives in Dunkeld, is settling into a forward pocket role.
"It was nerve-racking at the start but I am starting to get used to it now," he said.
"The most challenging part would be playing against bigger bodies - I am more of a smaller fella.
"I am a bit sorer the next day but I fit in well because I have always naturally liked to be hard at the footy.
"I am there mainly for forward pressure, to try and get as many tackles and keep the footy in the forward line as much as possible and to kick goals as well."
Burgess, who wants to improve his goal-kicking accuracy, said the Roos had host of teenage forwards earning their stripes in 2022.
Hamish Cook kicked five goals against Port Fairy last round while Ben Starkie, Deacon White and Vincent Huf have all spent time in the senior team.
"I grew up with Ben and he played the first five or six games and he's a good small forward as well," Burgess said.
"Deacon is a year younger than me and he's in the (NAB League) Rebels' squad and he's a good player and Vincent is playing weekly for Rebels.
"Hamish is a tall forward."
Hamilton Kangaroos are sitting sixth on percentage behind Warrnambool - a team they have beaten.
"We are a good chance to get into the (top) five. We currently have three wins in a row which the club hasn't done in a long time," Burgess said.
"Hopefully we can pinch a win at home against one of the top sides and if we can pinch one of them we'll definitely be right in the mix.
"We're just sticking to our style of footy, just real patient kind of footy and then when we need to go, we go fast which is good. We're just starting to gel."
Burgess, who credited coach Hamish Waldron for fast-tracking his development, can see himself playing Hampden league long-term.
The Grampians cricketer and budding golfer, who has a handicap of 13, has accepted a job at Kerr and Co livestock agents. He will start work full-time after he completes his VCE and currently spends Wednesday mornings with the company.
"I am hoping to become a stock agent," Burgess said."
"I grew up in town (in Dunkeld) but have always had an interest in it."
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
