The Standard

Hamilton Kangaroos' Zach Burgess part of promising forward line

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
June 14 2022 - 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PRESSURE ACTS: Zach Burgess, 18, is establishing himself in Hamilton Kangaroos' team. Picture: Chris Doheny

ZACH Burgess wants to play his part in a young Hamilton Kangaroos' forward line in the second half of the season.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Sports journalist

Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.