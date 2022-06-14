Emerging South Warrnambool talent Luamon Lual says Sunday's Vic Country trial match has provided plenty of confidence in his game.
The running defender, 17, recently recovered from a wrist injury to take part in the match against Vic Metro at Werribee's Avalon Airport Oval, impressing with his skills across half-back.
Vic Country lost the match by 36 points, 15.10 (100) to 9.10 (64).
"It was really good fun, a really good experience. I thought I played well, it was one of my better games for the season," he told The Standard.
"I thought my run and carry was pretty good. I wanted to showcase my strengths and be a good teammate, so I felt like I did that."
The trial match was the first of two matches played on the day, with the squads looking to push their case for selection in the AFL National Championships which kick off this Saturday.
The Emmanuel College student and Greater Western Victoria Rebel said he was looking to keep improving and pushing his case.
"I want to maintain my consistency in performances throughout the rest of the season," he said.
Lual has enjoyed a consistent season for the Rebels in the NAB League, averaging 11 disposals across half-back in his five matches.
Fellow Hampden league prospect Toby McMullin, from Port Fairy, was also impressive in the loss for Vic Country, playing as a key forward and slotting three goals.
The 17-year-old is boarding at Melbourne Grammar and plays in the NAB League for Sandringham Dragons, where he has played one game this season, a two-goal performance against Dandenong Stingrays.
