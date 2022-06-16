Camperdown is set to welcome back three key names for its crunch Hampden league clash against Terang Mortlake on Saturday.
The Magpies welcome back experience, speed and class through the engine room with assistant coach Cameron Spence returning from a corky while vice-captain Charlie Lucas and wingman Harry Sumner are back from concussion.
Rising gun Hamish Sinnott comes out of the side and will return to NAB league duties with the GWV Rebels with two more changes to be confirmed.
Coach Neville Swayn said there could be a fourth inclusion, but was thrilled to welcome back three key cogs for the important match.
"We fell down last week in our midfield (against North Warrnambool Eagles), so they're three huge ins for the group," he told The Standard.
"It is good to get them back. We'll get back some experience and talent coming through the middle of the ground.
"It's a huge game, we really need a win, and we expect a close game."
Warrnambool, meanwhile, is set for one change to its side against Portland, with coach Ben Parkinson confirming the Blues will bring in Tim O'Keeffe.
The Blues defender returns to the team at the expense of Luke Cody with Parkinson revealing the important forward has re-injured his ankle.
"He's hurt his ankle again which is unfortunate, it's the second one for the year, he missed five games earlier in the season," he said.
"He has a had a wretched run with injuries this season - we'll probably miss him for at least three weeks as a minimum."
Ahead of the clash against the Tigers, the Blues mentor said it was important to see stability after a mass of changes in the previous round especially in such a vital game.
"We had six changes last week so we'd like to get more back. It's an important game for us, the next two weeks leading into the bye are," he said.
"We'll still be missing our two key forwards, we won't get (Sam) Cowling or Harry Ryan this week.
"We fell in that area last week, so we'll need to do something to support that area this week.
"We need to win and then we play Hamilton, if we win both and Koroit do the same to Hamilton it could potentially be an eight-point buffer heading into the bye round."
Portland has swung three changes to its side against the Blues.
The Tigers will welcome back ruckman Ben Malcolm from illness, important defender Nathan Haylock and winger Kyle Richardson for the match against the Blues.
Coach Jarrod Holt expected the trio to bolster the team across the lines.
"Ben's been exceptional for us in the ruck and we missed him last week so we're hoping he'll give us first use.
"Nathan is really important for us down back and Kyle has been on a wing all year and provides good work rate and ball winning ability."
The Tigers mentor expected an even contest with the Blues.
"We've had a tough few weeks but we've learnt a lot, Warrnambool obviously had it tough last week but have been in good form," he said.
"It's probably one of those double-point games, it's important for us, we'll look to bounce back."
Toby Oakley, Ty Deans and Aaron Shepherd (knee) come out of the Tigers side.
*Teams are provided by the clubs
South Warrnambool v Cobden
South Warrnambool Seniors
B: M.McCluggage, H.Lee, T.Williamson
HB: C.Gallichan, B.Rantall, L.Mullen
C: L.Youl, B.Beks, J.Henderson
HF: M.Irving, A.Stevens, S.Beks
F: J.Dye, N.Thompson, D.Weir
R: J.Maher, O.Bridgewater, J.Saunders
Int: J.Herrmann, P.Doukas, T.Jenkins
Cobden Seniors
B: T.Marshall, J.Worboys, Z.Green
HB: C.Koroneos, S.Thow, T.Anderson
C: J.Hickey, L.Hickey, P.Pekin
HF: L.Cahill, T.Spokes, C.Darcy
F: M.Kemp, R.Mcvilly, J.Hutt
R: G.Rooke, L.Smith, T.Humphrey
Int: L.Darcy, H.Herschell, G.Dwyer
Emg: I.McVilly, L.Loubey
Terang Mortlake Bloods v Camperdown
Terang Mortlake Bloods Seniors
B: J.Crawley, S.Crawley, J.Lehmann
HB: I.Kenna, M.Arundell, T.Royal
C: D.O'Connor, B.Carracher, J.Hay
HF: D.Kenna, R.Hutchins, H.Roberts
F: E.Arundell, N.Roberts, W.Kain
R: D.Jones, G.Bourke, X.Vickers
Int: T.Harris, M.Baxter, J.Harris
Camperdown Seniors
B: A.Royal, D.Coates, J.Evans
HB: B.Draffin, A.Gordon, L.O'Neil
C: H.Sumner, C.Spence, J.Dundon
HF: L.Clarke, I.Stephens, C.Lucas
F: T.Fitzgerald, J.Place, S.Gordon
R: Z.Sinnott, E.Coates, T.Kent
Int: J.O'Neil, N.Payne, N.Jones
Portland Seniors v Warrnambool Seniors
Portland Seniors
B: P.Procter, C.Peters, P.Haylock
HB: J.Jenner, J.Edwards, N.Haylock
C: K.Richardson, L.Huppatz, J.Walsh
HF: K.Lovell, M.Curtis, S.Hampshire
F: M.England, J.Dunlop, T.Sharp
R: T.Jennings, B.Malcolm, D.Jackson
Int: L.Goldby, T.Haylock, H.McIntyre
Warrnambool Seniors
B: L.Bidmade, R.Mast, A.Lowe
HB: J.Chittick, E.Boyd, B.Bull
C: P.Anderson, O.Opperman, D.Mccorkell
HF: J.Turland, J.Bell, A.Radley
F: C.Hoffmann, T.Ludeman
R: B.Howard, J.Turland, M.Bidmade
Int: L.Worden, N.Turland, D.Graham, L.Worden, T.Okeeffe, N.Turland
Hamilton Kangaroos v Koroit
Hamilton Kangaroos Seniors
B: C.Pither, R.Sigley, M.McMeel
HB: L.Barnes, D.White, J.Hickey
C: A.Glare, C.Murrie, B.Hicks
HF: D.Rentsch, C.Whyte, H.Waldron
F: H.Cook, D.Russell, V.Huf
R: A.Pepper, R.Gill, J.Whyte
Int: Z.Burgess, B.mason, A.Noske
Koroit Seniors
B: M.Petersen, F.Robb, J.O'Sullivan
HB: T.McPherson, J.Korewha, P.O'Sullivan
C: D.Mooney, J.Neave, A.Pulling
HF: T.Mckenry, S.Dobson, J.Whitehead
F: B.Dobson, D.McCutcheon, L.Hoy
R: J.Hausler, W.Couch, J.Coghlan west
Int: J.McCosh, C.Byrne, J.Lloyd, C.O'Donnell
North Warrnambool Eagles v Port Fairy
North Warrnambool Eagles Seniors
B: H.Keast, J.Johnstone, L.Wines
HB: B.Kellett, D.johnstone, A.Sinclair
C: F.Jones, B.Jenkinson, J.Lewis
HF: J.Greene, D.parish, B.Mugavin
F: J.Burke, S.Morter, A.Wines
R: N.Vardy, M.Wines, T.Porter
Int: B.Smedts, J.Grundy, J.BERMINGHAM
Port Fairy Seniors
B: J.van der Aa, B.Goonan, M.Staude
HB: J.Hamilton, G.Swarbrick, X.Stevens
C: B.Dalton, T.Sullivan, J.Duncan
HF: M.Sully, D.Chapman, D.Smith
F: H.Elliott, O.POLLOCK, T.Finn
R: A.Mcmeel, J.Bartlett, K.Mercovich
Int: N.Hayes, J.Gibb, C.Frost
