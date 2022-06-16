FORMER top Warrnambool jumps jockey Shane Jackson is only weeks away from having his first runner as a trainer.
Jackson, 35, who rode Ablaze to win the 2020 Grand Annual Steeplechase is an assistant trainer for leading Warrnambool mentor Lindsey Smith.
He has one horse In A Twinkling in his care, a former Smith galloper destined for a career over the jumps.
"I had always wanted to pursue a training career after I finished riding ," Jackson told The Standard.
"The opportunity came up to work for Lindsey and I'm loving it. Lindsey is an astute trainer and I've learnt a lot since I started working for him.
"In A Twinkling will probably have his first run for me in a flat race at Caulfield on June 25 before we look at a jumping career.
"In A Twinkling has shown a bit of ability over the jumps in his training."
Smith said he will look into a training partnership with the Irish born horseman in the future.
"Shane and I have had a couple of chats about going into a training partnership," the multiple group one winning trainer said.
"We'll look at going down that path next year.
"With racing being a seven day a week business it's fitting that there are more training partnerships.
"There's always something going on.
"Shane is putting his foot into the water in his own right. He's a talented horseman who will make a very good trainer."
Jackson retired as a jumps jockey in February 2021 after a successful career in the saddle.
He was at the peak of his powers in the 2020 season, winning the Grand Annual Steeplechase and Grand National Hurdle on Ablaze plus victories on Bit Of A Lad in the Australian and Thackeray Steeplechases.
Jackson came back for one ride on Bit Of A Lad in the 2021 Grand Annual Steeplechase but was unplaced.
