The Standard

Ex-Warrnambool jumps jockey Shane Jackson 'loving' opportunity to learn from Lindsey Smith

By Tim Auld
Updated June 16 2022 - 3:58am, first published 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shane Jackson.

FORMER top Warrnambool jumps jockey Shane Jackson is only weeks away from having his first runner as a trainer.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.