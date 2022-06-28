Casterton-raised javelin legend Kathryn Mitchell is off to her fifth Commonwealth Games after being selected in the Australian athletics team to compete at next month's event in Birmingham.
Mitchell, who turns 40 next month, was named as one of 53 athletes added to the squad which will mean 85 Australians will take to the track and field events.
Mitchell is the reigning Commonwealth Games gold medalist and recently returned to competing after an extended lay-off after the Olympic Games where she finished sixth.
"I never imaged I would go to that many," Mitchell said of her selection.
"As reigning champion, I'm honoured to be selected as part of a quality team in the javelin.
"Commonwealth Games is an honourable event. Australia has such a strong history which I believe creates a unique team vibe."
Mitchell will lead an incredibly strong women's javelin contingent with Olympic bronze medalist Kelsey-Lee Barber and fellow Olympic finalist Mackenzie Little all named. The trio were the top three performing Commonwealth athletes at the Tokyo Olympics and could possibly pick up all three medals.
Commonwealth Games Australia Team Chef de Mission Petria Thomas said she was thrilled to announce the latest selections.
"This is an exciting group who are ready to be bold in gold at the Alexander Stadium in Birmingham," Thomas said.
"Today's selections are a wonderful mixture of defending gold medal champions, experienced campaigners, and the next generation who are ready to establish themselves on the world stage.
"Australia has enjoyed a tremendous legacy in athletics at the Commonwealth Games, and I know the Team Members selected today are ready to add their names to that storied history."
The Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games will be held from July 29 to August 8 with the athletics competitions to be conducted from Tuesday 2 August through to Sunday 7 August at Alexander Stadium.
