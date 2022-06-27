The Standard
Photos

46 junior golfers compete in the 2022 Sungold Milk Junior Open at Warrnambool Golf Club

Matt Hughes
By Matt Hughes
Updated June 27 2022 - 8:07am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EAGER: Lachlan Walker from Warrnambool before tee-off off at the 2022 Sungold Milk Junior Open. Picture: Chris Doheny

Warrnambool golfer Lachlan Walker had a strong lead-up to the 2022 Sungold Milk Junior Open.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Hughes

Matt Hughes

Journalist

Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.