Warrnambool golfer Lachlan Walker had a strong lead-up to the 2022 Sungold Milk Junior Open.
The 16-year-old is one of 46 talented junior golfers competing in the annual Warrnambool Golf Club tournament, which runs across Monday and Tuesday.
Walker is sitting in the top five after day one.
Warrnambool duo Blake Heffernan and Hugo Artz lead after shooting 75 each while fellow Warrnambool competitor Joseph Brown is a shot back.
Lonsdale's Ben Waterson, Terang's Fred Beasley and Walker all shot 77.
Walker, who has a handicap of three, told The Standard that he was feeling "really good" before teeing off on Monday.
"I played Port Fairy yesterday (in the Alec Calvert tournament). I had 77 and a playoff to see who won and came runner up (to Geelong's Edward Sargeant)," he said.
"Hopefully knowing the (Warrnambool) course will help me out."
This is Walker's fourth year competing in the open, meaning he is an experienced hand.
He said he is hoping to be "more competitive" this year.
"I think last year I went alright but I can't remember what I had," Walker said.
"I had 71 the first day and was coming third and I blew out the second day."
Players travelled from around Victoria to compete in the annual event, alongside a healthy contingent of Warrnambool golfers.
Thirteen-year-old Sophie Johnson from Clifton Springs Golf Club just out of Geelong, was one of the competitors visiting Warrnambool for the event.
Johnson who has a handicap of 31, won the 36-hole nett under 15 girls trophy in 2021 and was hoping for similar success this time around.
"I want to play good again," Johnson said.
Johnson practises her golf two-to-three times a week and is part of the Barwon Sports Academy. She said putting was her strength.
The teenager was looking forward to playing the Warrnambool course again but was wary of some obstacles.
"It looks good except lots of trees," she laughed.
Warrnambool Golf Club professional Trent Wieland was hopeful the weather would "hold off" for the tournament. "It's a good day for the kids they look forward to it each year," he said.
"It's not a bad field, we'd like to have a few more.
"There's a tournament up north just on the border in the next couple of days which has probably dragged a few away but it's pretty good.We're happy enough with the field."
Aleisha Hannam-Lewis, who won the Alec Calvert tournament at Port Fairy on Sunday, leads the girls' overall honours after day one after shooting 84. Hamilton's Molly O'Brien is second, a further six shots back.
