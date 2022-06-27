WARRNAMBOOL Mermaids are confident they have the depth and talent to cover boom recruit Olivia Fuller who will miss the remainder of the Big V basketball season.
Fuller suited up for her final game on Saturday night with the multi-talented athlete turning her attention to AFLW pre-season with Geelong Cats.
Mermaids assistant coach Courtney Thompson said Fuller, who averaged 12 points per game and 10.82 rebounds to be ranked fourth in the division one competition, had been a valuable contributor.
"She is a quality player and she will be missed," she said.
"Her Cats' commitments come first, that's her career at the moment, but we have 12 quality players. Our team just has to adjust and we're lucky we have Kate Sewell who came into our team a month ago now because she gives us that height in the five spot that we're going to miss with Liv going out."
Thompson said Amy Wormald, who combines basketball with Hampden league netball commitments, was expected to play more in the run to playoffs.
"The last game she played for us she had 27 points and 10 rebounds," she said.
"So if she can bring even 15 points a game and 10 rebounds that's awesome. We'll expect her to step it up anyway without us even asking her to, it's just the type of player she is."
The Mermaids host Western Port at the Arc on Saturday night, tip-off is 5.30pm.
