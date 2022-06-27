WESTERN Victoria Female Football League's finalists will use a bye weekend to launch into their premiership tilts.
The women's and under 18 competitions will play three-week finals series with the top-two teams in each given a second chance.
Advertisement
The winner of first-versus-second will progress straight to the grand final while the loser will play the winner of the third-versus-fourth elimination final in week two.
The grand finals will be played on the weekend of July 24.
Horsham Demons were minor premier in the women's grade and will face second-ranked Hamilton Kangaroos.
South Warrnambool and newcomer Tyrendarra, which played a thrilling home-and-away contest at Friendly Societies' Park earlier this year, will face off in the elimination final.
South Warrnambool and Horsham Demons will play off for a grand final berth in the under 18s while Warrnambool and Portland will battle in the elimination final.
Roosters under 18 coach Chris Meade said his side was excited to test itself in the finals.
"The girls have really improved since the start of the year," he said.
"We dropped a game early against Horsham up at Horsham but we managed to win that one back at home later in the year.
"It is going to be a tough contest when we catch up with them in a fortnight."
Meade said it was important South Warrnambool played to its strengths against Horsham - the team it beat in the most recent grand final in 2019.
"They are a lot stronger-bodied girls and a couple of their midfielders are quite good and we need to play a little tighter through there," he said.
"If we break even through there I think we should be OK on the outside. I think we have a little bit more run on the outside. We should be able to break them open a little bit but that will all come down to conditions and whether it's a dry day or heavy conditions."
South Warrnambool will back its depth in the finals with Meade grateful for the players' contribution.
"The main girls who have been consistent are probably Rosie Pickles across half-back, Jasmine Davidson at half-forward and Lucy Jones through the middle," he said.
"Our younger players have really come on too, like Grace Schrama and Maggie Johnstone."
Advertisement
Meade said the Roosters had at times played with the minimum 18 girls which gave players a chance to build on their repertoires.
"It's given girls a really good opportunity with game time and we've noticed over the next two or three weeks that they really kick on as far as their skills and game sense," he said.
"While we've had less players to pick from, it's been good for the group that has managed to stay sound and play."
MORE SPORT:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.