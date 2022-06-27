Warrnambool and District league president Kylie Murphy says there are ongoing discussions regarding Dennington's immediate future in the under 18s football competition.
The Dogs have been forced to forfeit four consecutive games between rounds 9-12.
"They've had kids out with sickness, injuries and of course this week's the start of school holidays," Murphy said.
"I have been talking to Dennington over the last two weeks, just regarding the outcome and what the future is for the rest of the season.
"Some (of the) board will be meeting hopefully in the next week or so to discuss the outcome."
Murphy said it was disappointing for the club.
"You can see they are trying their hardest to get players out on the ground," she said.
"It's heartbreaking to see that they've had to forfeit.
"They're trying their best to keep those kids there, either putting them in reserves, or some of them can play seniors or if they can get a game with another club or in the Hampden league.
"We've got a bye this weekend. We'll see what the numbers are like after the bye otherwise we'll probably have to have more of a discussion with them of the outcome."
Dennington was contacted regarding the matter but opted not to comment.
The Dogs weren't the only under 18s district league side to forfeit on Saturday, with Old Collegians unable to field a team. It was the Warriors' first forfeit for the year.
"It's heartbreaking for any club that's got to actually forfeit," Murphy said.
"It's the same with Old Collegians this week with the under 18s. They've got 20-odd numbers on their team sheet but they were down to low numbers again due to injuries, sickness and school holidays."
Timboon Demons' reserves also forfeited on Saturday for the second time in 2022.
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
