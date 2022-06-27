The Standard

Warrnambool Rangers ready for ultimate test in BDSA division one after the bye

Nick Creely
By Nick Creely
Updated June 27 2022 - 4:12am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SET FOR RETURN: Ranger striker Ryan Bail is set to return after the bye. Picture: Morgan Hancock

The Warrnambool Rangers will be looking to make 'amends' in what is looming as a crucial fortnight for Cameron Pyke's group in the Ballarat and District Soccer Association.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Creely

Nick Creely

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.