The Warrnambool Rangers will be looking to make 'amends' in what is looming as a crucial fortnight for Cameron Pyke's group in the Ballarat and District Soccer Association.
The division one men's side sit second on the table after a barnstorming 7-0 win against Forest Rangers on the weekend but face a tricky couple of weeks after the bye with games against undefeated Vikings and third-placed Ballarat North United, the only teams the Rangers have lost to this season.
"The next two games are what we've had our eye on for the last month of football," Pyke said.
"We want to make amends for those two results - Vikings are at the top and have proven that they're a quality team, they don't concede many and score a bucket load so we want to be the first team to beat them.
"Results like on the weekend when we're strong defensively and still find the back of the net missing a few key players up front, hopefully we can continue that momentum ahead of the next two games coming up."
Pyke said key attacking trio Ryan Bail, Isaac Welsh and Keegan Picken - who missed the match against the Rangers through unavailability - would return after the bye in a big boost for the group.
The Rangers' women's division one team, meanwhile, went down 4-1 against the Rangers on Sunday and sit fourth.
Tiegan Kavanagh was the lone scorer, taking her tally to 21 for the season from 10 matches.
