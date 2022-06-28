Nestles cricketer Gabby Lenehan is still pinching herself at the opportunity to bump shoulders and learn alongside some of Victoria's brightest female prospects.
The 20-year-old emerging gun was selected for the Melbourne Renegades Recruit - a TV program set to air in early July- which features 11 talented Premier and community cricketers battle it out to become the overall winner.
Advertisement
Lenehan comes off a strong 2021/22 season for the Factory in the Warrnambool District Cricket Association, scoring 180 runs and taking 17 wickets across division four and the women's division.
"When I got the phone call to say I was in the show I was pretty blown away to be honest," Lenehan told The Standard.
"Just for myself as a cricketer it's made me feel a lot more confident in my actual cricket. It's made me feel a lot more accomplished.
"It was unreal, there's amazing cricketers from out this way but seeing all the others pretty much come from Melbourne clubs, their talent and ability was amazing to see.
"I wasn't sure whether there would be any others from this area, but on the day when I went up I was the only one so it did blow me away."
MORE SPORT:
The program will air across three Monday nights from July 4, with current Renegades WBBL head coach Simon Helmot hosting the series.
Mortlake export, Renegades vice-captain and Australian spinner Georgia Wareham - who is currently on the sidelines recovering from a knee injury - makes a special appearance across the episodes alongside rising star Ella Hayward and assistant coach Andy Christie.
It's made me feel a lot more confident in my actual cricket. It's made me feel a lot more accomplished.- Gabby Lenehan
The all-rounder - who has been playing cricket since grade six - said the program gave her motivation to keep working hard on her cricket.
"I'm confident in my bowling, it's just my batting I want to keep working on," she said.
"My coach for the women's is helping me a lot with it so I want to improve that part of my game a lot more."
Lenehan said she was proud to represent the south-west and her cricket club in the inaugural series.
The individual winner of the series - which will be determined via a public vote for the final episode - will receive a unique opportunity to train as part of the Renegades' WBBL program, attend a match-day with the squad and will win $1000 cricket gear from Kookaburra.
The winner's local cricket club will also benefit from their involvement in the series with $2,000 worth of Kookaburra gear, 100 tickets to a WBBL match and a Melbourne Renegades prize pack.
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.